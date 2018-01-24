Arsene Wenger Admits He Tried to Sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan in 2016

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has revealed that he attempted to sign Armenian attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan back in 2016.

The 29-year-old has finally found his way to the Emirates, with the Gunners sending Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United in exchange. And Wenger must be quite pleased to now be able to work with the man he tried signing from Borussia Dortmund.

"Yeah, I met him at the time," Wenger said, via ESPN. "At the time we were close, but in in the end it didn't work."

Mkhitaryan moved to United instead, but can't have many fond memories of his time there after being frozen out of the side by Jose Mourinho. Wenger admits being worried over the player possibly getting affected by the treatment suffered at his former club, but points out that Mkhitaryan now has an opportunity to start fresh.

"Yes of course, you worry about how much it as affected him. But as well it's a new chance for him," the Frenchman added.

"What you want in life is a new chance, he gets a new chance to show his quality and I'm sure he will take it. I might have to analyse with him how it went, and how we can help him."

The Gunners boss doesn't seem very sure as it relates to the best position for his new player, yet he is considering playing him in a deep-lying role, among others.

"Personally I see him first wide, but I'm thinking about as well that for him it's a possibility to play through the middle," he explained. "[As a No. 10] or even deeper."