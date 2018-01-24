Brighton Fail in Bid to Sign Newcastle's Aleksandar Mitrovic After Not Meeting His Valuation

Brighton have had a bid rejected by Newcastle for their wantaway striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Mitrovic joined the Magpies from Anderlecht on a five-year deal in 2015 and has since made 72 appearances for the club, scoring 17 times. But, he has only made seven appearances this season for the club, netting twice in those games. Six of those outings came in the league as a substitute.

West Brom are also interested in signing the Serbian international, but any move for the striker would be dependent on the Baggies defender Jonny Evans being sold this month.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

According to the Chronicle Live, Newcastle rejected Brighton's bid to sign Mitrovic as their bid did not meet the club's valuation.





The Serbian wants to leave the club in search of regular game-time ahead of the World Cup in Russia this summer, but the Magpies are demanding £15m for the 23-year-old, as they don't want to make too much of a loss from the £13m they invested in him almost three years ago.

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/GettyImages

Newcastle will also not let the striker leave the club without finding a replacement for him; a move for a new forward has been approved by owner Mike Ashley.





The club are currently in negotiations with an unnamed player and have apparently been quoted for a fee of around £20m to sign him. They are keeping this deal quiet in the bid to fend off competition for the player.





The Magpies' next game will be against Chelsea this weekend, away from home, in the fourth round of the FA Cup.