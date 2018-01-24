Claude Puel Hopes Kelechi Iheanacho Can Transfer His FA Cup Form into the Premier League

Leicester City manager Claude has challenged Foxes striker Kelechi Iheanacho to take his FA Cup form into the Premier League.

The Nigerian international scored a brace in Leicester's 2-0 victory against Fleetwood Town in their FA Cup 3rd round replay a week ago, giving fans a glimpse of why Leicester parted with £25m to sign the 21-year-old in the summer.

Ahead of their FA Cup 4th round tie against Peterborough United on Saturday, Puel hopes that Iheanacho's performance in the last round can be the turning point for his career at the King Power Stadium, as reported by Goal.com.

He said: "I think it was fantastic for him and the squad, that he scored two quality goals.





"I was happy with his performance from the beginning of that game. He showed his quality and his use of the ball - and he scored two good goals.

"It is good for his confidence. It was a good performance and I hope it gives him some consistency and confidence."

8 - Kelechi Iheanacho has been directly involved in eight goals in eight FA Cup appearances (seven goals and one assist). Update. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 16, 2018

Iheanacho has struggled this season to make any sort of impact at Leicester, playing second fiddle behind the likes of Jamie Vardy and Shinji Okazaki in the striking positions.

Puel has a number of strikers in reserve and appears keen to offload at least one in the transfer window, with Islam Slimini appearing to be the closest to the exit door, while Ahmed Musa could also be departing.

It appears however that Iheanacho could stick around at the Midlands side, while Puel acknowledges he needs to trim his squad while the transfer window is still open.

He continued, stating: "Sometimes it is difficult to give all the game time to some of the players because for example we have six strikers in his position.

"I think Kelechi has kept a very positive attitude on the training ground, without game time and sometimes not being in the squad.

"It will be important in this transfer window to find this good balance and I hope Kelechi will get more game time in the future."