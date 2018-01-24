FC Bayern Defender Niklas Süle Reveals How He Has Become a 'Better Player' Under Jupp Heynckes

Niklas Süle believes Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes has made him a 'better player' since arriving in the summer.

Though Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng are the first-choice centre-backs, the 22-year-old has earned 11 Bundesliga starts in his debut season with the Bavarians.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Along with Sebastian Rudy, Süle joined from Hoffenheim - with the deals wrapped up in January 2017.

The young German has thrived along with the whole squad since Jupp Heynckes came out of retirement to take the reigns from the fired Carlo Ancelotti.

Speaking in an interview with club sponsors T-Online, he credited his instant success to the treble-winning coach.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

"He [Heynckes] makes me a better player. I hope that my development will continue in the second half of the season, and that we can celebrate some trophies," he said.

"He demands a lot from me and he trusts me. I think it's very good for me."

Heynckes has completely switched the fortunes of Bayern - going from three points off the top to sixteen points clear and look well on their way to winning a sixth consecutive Meisterschale.

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

Bayern have also knocked out RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund in their first two matches of the DFB-Pokal and face 3.Liga side SC Paderborn in a fortnight.

Champions League hopes remain alive, too, for die Roten, though star defender Hummels is surprisingly pessimistic about their chances in the competition.

Suele was also quick to praise his former coach Julian Nagelsmann, who became the youngest ever manager in Bundesliga history in 2016.

"Julian Nagelsmann is a young, ambitious coach who knows his football, talks to his players and has great football ideas."

The defender was an integral part of the Hoffenheim side that finished fourth last season, reaching Europe for the first time in its history.

Süle made his debut for the Germany national team in August of 2016, and looks a solid contender for Joachim Löw to call upon in the World Cup.