Report: Arsenal Has Second Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Bid Rejected by Dortmund

Arsenal is hoping to land the star forward from Borussia Dortmund this winter but will need to up its offer.

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

Borussia Dortmund has rejected a second bid from Arsenal for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal have been tracking the striker for much of the window as they search for a replacement for Alexis Sanchez following the Chilean's move to Manchester United, with Dortmund themselves admitting the London club's interest in Aubameyang.

The BBC reported on Wednesday that a second Arsenal bid for Aubameyang - believed to be worth £43.64m - was immediately turned down by the Bundesliga side.

The report goes onto claim that Dortmund will only be willing to sell the Gabonese striker for a fee in excess of £50m, and states that it was a cash only offer despite rumours that Olivier Giroud could have been used as a make weight in the deal.

The deal would break Arsenal's record transfer fee, which is currently the £45m they paid to Lyon for striker Alexandre Lacazette in the summer.

Aubameyang has endured a controversial season so far at Dortmund, having been dropped from the side on three occasions for disciplinary reasons, and was absent from Dortmund's 1-1 draw at home to Hertha Berlin on Friday night.

While on the pitch however, Aubameyang has maintained his impressive goal-scoring form, having found the net on 21 occasions in 23 appearances across all competitions this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters