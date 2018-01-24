'He Needs to Play': Steve Nicol Expects West Ham's Javier Hernandez to Leave During January Window

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol believes that out of favour West Ham striker Javier Hernandez will leave the club during the current transfer window.

Hernandez only made the move to The London Stadium in the summer, when he was signed by then manager Slaven Bilic for £16m.

Under new manager David Moyes however, Hernandez has made just one start in the Premier League, and his agent recently revealed that the striker would be open to leaving the Premier League club in order to find first team football.

Nicol, who now works as a pundit for ESPN, told the broadcaster's transfer rater: ""I think this is a hit. No question. He needs to play. He left Manchester United and Germany because he wasn't playing.

"He's not playing back in England now so the only thing that can happen is he has to move. At this stage of his career he needs to be playing. This is absolutely a hit, but I don't know where it's going to be."

Following his goal in West Ham's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday, Hernandez' record now stands at five goals from eighteen Premier League appearances this season.

One factor that is thought to be influencing Hernandez' desire for first team football is the prospect of loosing his place in Mexico's national side ahead of this summer's World Cup in Russia.

