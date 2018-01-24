Liverpool Have Agreement With Thomas Lemar as Transfer Tug of War Looks Set to Run into Summer

Liverpool will face stiff competition from fellow Premier League side Arsenal and La Liga giants Atletico Madrid in the pursuit of AS Monaco's Thomas Lemar this summer.

The Daily Mail reports that the Reds will wait until the summer to make a move for the 22-year-old, with £90m the reported asking price Monaco have placed on the head of Lemar putting off the Reds from making a winter approach.

It is not only Liverpool who are interested in the Frenchman, with Arsenal also keen on a move for Lemar and reignite their interest from the summer, while Atletico Madrid see him as a possible replacement for Antonie Griezmann, who could leave the Wanda Metropolitano at the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp's side however may have an advantage in their pursuit of the French international, as according to Yahoo Sports (via football365), Liverpool have an agreement in place with Lemar but not with AS Monaco.

They reported that: "Liverpool have an agreement in place with Thomas Lemarto join the club having courted the France winger for much of last year, but have refused to meet AS Monaco's asking price of at least €100m."

It appears Liverpool are heading the queue for one of Europe's most sought-after forwards as they look for an attacking replacement for the departed Philippe Coutinho.

Lemar hasn't quite hit the heights of last season, the year AS Monaco won Ligue 1, although he has still amassed three goals and five assists in 16 league appearances this campaign.