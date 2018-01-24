Liverpool Legend Phil Thompson Believes Emre Can Has Agreed to Sign for Juventus

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has reportedly agreed a deal to sign for Juventus. Several media outlets have been reporting Juventus' interest in the German international for several months now, with reports escalating since the January transfer window opened.

Can's contract at Anfield expires in the summer, meaning he is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club this month, with a view to a summer move. Former Liverpool defender Phil Thompson has told Sky Sports that this has already happened with Can and Juventus.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

"The Emre Can situation is a blot on the copybook as I think he has already agreed a move to Juventus," said Thompson. "Players are running the contracts down to get the big payday, like Sanchez did, and if it drags on beyond January then he is definitely not going to sign a new deal at Liverpool."

The German midfielder joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2014 and has made 156 appearances for the Reds. With Naby Keita due to arrive at Anfield from RB Leipzig in the summer, competition for places will be strong in the hear of Liverpool's midfield.

While talking to Sky Sports, Thompson went on to assess Liverpool's chances of doing any more business before the transfer window closes on 31 January.

"I can't really see any other business being done as the target has to be signing quality and that is tough to find in the final week of the winter window, unless we could convince Leipzig to let us have Naby Keita early.

OFFICIAL: Naby #Keïta will remain an #RBLeipzig player until 30th June 2018. We wish to put the speculation about a January move to @LFC to bed. pic.twitter.com/Cilx09m24e — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) January 14, 2018

"I don't see that happening, though, but with Adam Lallana getting back to fitness and Virgil van Dijk already signed, Liverpool should still have enough for a top-four finish."