Man Utd Ramp Up Interest in Nice Star Jean Michael Seri Following Sanchez Capture

Manchester United have ramped up their pursuit of Nice star Jean Michael Seri after capturing Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

United boss Jose Mourinho has ordered his club to make plans to sign the midfielder, according to the Sun, either by next week's winter window deadline or put a deal in place to snap him up in the summer.

Mourinho has made strengthening the centre of his midfield a top priority now that he has bolstered his forward line with Sanchez's arrival.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

And, with the Portuguese gaffer happy with his options at left-back following the revitalised form of Luke Shaw, wants to add Seri to his growing ranks of midfield options at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic are Mourinho's first-choice partnership in the middle of the pitch, but he has concerns over the futures of his other star midfielders and wants to be proactive in the market before any would-be departures.

Marouane Fellaini is out of contract in the summer and shows no signs of penning a new deal, while Ander Herrera may look to leave Manchester after losing his starting berth to Matic last summer.

9 days to sign a creative midfielder before the January market closes:



1. My favourite: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (around £88M).



2. Fantastic: Arthur Melo (Gremio) (£40M buy-out clause).



3. Good too. Jean-Michael Seri (Nice) (€35M buy-out clause).



9 days to boost our squad. — MourinhoMUFCfan (@MourinhoMUFCfan) January 22, 2018

(You may also be interested in Rebel WITH a Cause: Reliving the Alexis Sanchez Transfer Saga From Start to Finish)



With Michael Carrick expected to cut short his professional career to join United's coaching staff, Mourinho's midfield ranks would be seriously depleted in June if the above trio ended their time with the club.

That has led to a renewed pursuit for Seri, who has attracted interest from the likes of Barcelona, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea already this term.

Come on ed work your magic again — Lee Smith (@db7ls) January 23, 2018

The 26-year-old apparently has a release clause fee in his Nice contract that would allow him to talk to interested parties, and the lure of playing for the 20-times English top flight champions may be too hard for Seri to resist.

Seri, an Ivory Coast international, has made 106 appearances for the Ligue 1 club over the past two-and-a-half years following a £900,000 switch from Portuguese outfit Pacos Ferreira.

