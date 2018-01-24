Money, It's a Crime: Premier League Striker Arrested As Part of Tax Fraud Probe Along With Wife

Tax fraud arrests are becoming quite the thing in football, but you may have been fooled into thinking that players only got into trouble over such in Spain.

According to the BBC, however, Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray and his wife Stacey were arrested on suspicion of tax fraud this week, with a figure of £1.1m in play.

Glenn Murray and his wife have been arrested on suspicion of tax fraud.https://t.co/LO0It3geaq pic.twitter.com/pBR8Dz9jwc — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 24, 2018

(You may also be interested in: Crystal Palace Favourites to Sign Celtic Striker Moussa Dembele Before the Transfer Window Shuts)

Murray was taken into custody for suspected evasion of Income Tax and VAT and cheating the public revenue, while Stacey is said to have been apprehended over suspicion of evading Income Tax and cheating the public revenue.

On Tuesday morning, officers attached to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) went to Murray's residence in Brighton, where both the player and his wife were questioned. Their luxurious five-bedroom property was also searched.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The pair were later released under investigation, following interviews.

"A husband and wife have been arrested as part of an investigation into a suspected £1.1 million tax fraud," an HMRC spokesperson told the BBC.

"The couple were interviewed by HMRC and have both been released under investigation," added HMRC.

"The man was arrested on suspicion of evading Income Tax and VAT, and cheating the public revenue. The woman was arrested on suspicion of evading Income Tax, and cheating the public revenue."

During said search, the couple's computers were seized, as well as their personal and business records.

Murray has declined to comment on the matter, as has a spokesperson representing the 34-year-old forward. But there could be further developments in the coming days.