New England Women's Boss Phil Neville Escapes FA Punishment For Past Sexist Remarks

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

New England women's boss Phil Neville won't be punished by the FA for the crude remarks cast via social media a few years ago, per BBC.

The former defender's appointment has put him under the microscope, and it didn't take very long before sexist tweets he made in 2011 and 2012 surfaced.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in: Phil Neville's Appointment as England Manager Is an Insult to Women's Football)

Neville failed to make mention of the derogatory tweets during the vetting process that ultimately cleared him to be given the job as coach. However FA chief Martin Glenn has confirmed that the new manager won't be facing any charges, as his the comments 'would not meet the threshold for issuing a charge'.

"Phil will be educated on all aspects of the FA's regulatory functions and his responsibilities," Glenn wrote in a letter to Kick it Out.

"He will also be warned that any future comments that are deemed to cross the charging threshold will be treated with the utmost seriousness and may lead to disciplinary action."

In one tweet, Neville suggested that women would be too 'busy making breakfast/getting kids ready' to see his posts, while he made another joke about battering his wife during an exchange between himself, his sister and his spouse.

Neville has issued an apology in the wake of the startling revelation.

"Following comments made a number of years ago I would like to clarify that they were not and are not a true and genuine reflection of either my character or beliefs, and would like to apologise," he said in a statement.

"I am fully aware of my responsibilities as the England Women's Head Coach and am immensely proud and honoured to have been given the role. I am now looking forward to the future and will work tirelessly to try and help bring success to the team."

