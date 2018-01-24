No-Go: Lazio Sporting Director Dismisses Prospect of Selling Two of the Club's Key Players

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

Lazio director of sport Igli Tare has ruled out the prospect of selling midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, while also saying that he is confident that defender Stefan De Vrij will sign a new contract.

Milinkovic-Savic has recently been linked with several Premier League sides, with Liverpool and both Manchester clubs thought to be among those interested.

Tare however, appears to have no interest in letting one of his prised assets go, with Football Italia quoting him as telling Italian media: 


“Milinkovic-Savic will certainly be a Lazio player to the end of the season, but I don’t know what could happen after that. He is very happy and Lazio are also pleased to have a player like him.

“He does not have a price-tag because he’s not on the market.”

De Vrij meanwhile is out of contract in June, but is not something that seems to be concerning Tare, who said: “I think De Vrij will sign the new contract. It’s not easy to negotiate deals with the Dutch, but the player wants to remain,”


Milinkovic-Savic has scored seven Serie A goals this season, including two in Saturday's 5-1 thrashing of Chievo Verona which saw Simone Inzaghi's climb to third in the table.

Both Milinkovic-Savic and De Vrij have started every league game for Lazio this season, highlighting their importance to the club's impressive run into the Champions League places in recent weeks.

