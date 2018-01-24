Sevilla Lead Race for Barcelona Outcast But Cannot Agree on Fee as Los Rojiblancos Weigh Up Options

Sevilla are still the leading contender to sign Aleix Vidal from Barcelona, but both clubs have still not agreed on a transfer fee.

The versatile winger has become an outcast at Barcelona since joining in 2015, but has started just six times this season, with half coming in the league.

The Catalans sit a massive eleven points clear of La Liga and look set to make it three titles in four years, with Real Madrid mired in obscurity.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Sevilla have initially bid 8m EUR, with a further 25% on top, should they qualify for the Champions League - but Barcelona want 12m EUR.

The outlet also cites Villarreal and Valencia as holding interest, as well as two Premier League clubs and one from Serie A.

The Italian club seems to be AS Roma, as Gianluca di Marzio's website reports Monchi aims to beat his former side to acquiring Vidal, who he helped sign from Almeria.

If successful, Roma will take Vidal on loan for the remainder of the season, with obligation to buy at 10-12m EUR.

Lionel Messi demanded Vidal be axed by Barcelona after a terrible performance in the loss to cross-town rivals Espanyol a week a go.

The 28-year-old spent a season at Sevilla, before making the leap to Catalunya, but summer arrivals Ousmane Dembele and Nelson Semedo - as well as Philippe Coutinho - have made a rarity.