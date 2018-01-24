Sevilla Lead Race for Barcelona Outcast But Cannot Agree on Fee as Los Rojiblancos Weigh Up Options

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

Sevilla are still the leading contender to sign Aleix Vidal from Barcelona, but both clubs have still not agreed on a transfer fee.

The versatile winger has become an outcast at Barcelona since joining in 2015, but has started just six times this season, with half coming in the league.

The Catalans sit a massive eleven points clear of La Liga and look set to make it three titles in four years, with Real Madrid mired in obscurity.

CURTO DE LA TORRE/GettyImages

According to Mundo Deportivo, Sevilla have initially bid 8m EUR, with a further 25% on top, should they qualify for the Champions League - but Barcelona want 12m EUR.

The outlet also cites Villarreal and Valencia as holding interest, as well as two Premier League clubs and one from Serie A.

The Italian club seems to be AS Roma, as Gianluca di Marzio's website reports Monchi aims to beat his former side to acquiring Vidal, who he helped sign from Almeria.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

If successful, Roma will take Vidal on loan for the remainder of the season, with obligation to buy at 10-12m EUR.

Lionel Messi demanded Vidal be axed by Barcelona after a terrible performance in the loss to cross-town rivals Espanyol a week a go.

The 28-year-old spent a season at Sevilla, before making the leap to Catalunya, but summer arrivals Ousmane Dembele and Nelson Semedo - as well as Philippe Coutinho - have made a rarity.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters