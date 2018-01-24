Spanish Football Expert Confirms Getafe Goalkeeper Has Passed a Medical With Crystal Palace

Getafe CF goalkeeper Vicente Guaita is on the brink of completing a move to Crystal Palace after passing a medical with the club, according to Sky Sports' Guillem Balague.

It is understood that the proposed deal will see Guaita move to Selhurst Park in the summer after his contract at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez expires.

Crystal Palace will be disappointed to learn that Vicente Guaita isn't, in fact, René Higiuita. #CPFC — Michael [VALENCIA] (@VCF__Nordic) January 24, 2018

However, with it recently emerging that the 31-year-old has a £3.5m release clause in his contract, both Getafe and Crystal Palace are considering completing a permanent transfer before the end of the January transfer window.

"Getafe know about the deal and now they have a decision to make," Balague told Sky Sports.

"Do they let him go for free at the end of the season? Or do they let him go for £3.5m? Guiata is a top goalkeeper."

Roy Hodgson is known to be interested in bolstering his goalkeeping options and the acquisition of Guaita would certainly do that.

Guaita has been vital in Getafe's good standing in La Liga this season, with five clean sheets and conceding just one goal a game helping the Azulones claim a spot in the top half of the table.

Guaita and Palace. He has passed a medical. But will he come now or in the summer?



🎥https://t.co/KSU2TeJYZu pic.twitter.com/hOdBaZLqxd — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) January 24, 2018

After spending his entire career at Valencia, that included a loan spell at Recreativo Huelva, Guaita eventually left the Mestalla in 2014.

Should Guaita arrive at Selhurst Park this month, the experienced Spaniard will be competing with the likes of Wayne Hennessey and Julián Speroni for a place in the Crystal Palace first-team.