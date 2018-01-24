Spanish Reports Claims Gareth Bale Has Urged Real Madrid to Sign Tottenham's Dele Alli

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

Spanish rumour mongers Don Balon (via HITC) have reported that Real Madrid's Gareth Bale has urged his club to sign Tottenham's Dele Alli this summer. Bale who left the North London outfit for the Spanish giants is supposedly trying to lure Alli down the same path.

Alli has been touted as one of the best young gems across Europe, and along with other Spurs' players, he remains a talked about target linked away from Spurs. The English midfielder has scored 41 goals coupled with 35 assists in 125 appearances for the Spurs, supposedly piquing the interests of Madrid.

Don Balon also reported that Real Madrid's interests in Alli emanate from the question marks over Toni Kroos' future at the Bernabeu. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, this same transfer speculation was reported last Spring where another publication Dario Gol (via Express), reported that Bale put forward to Madrid president Florentino Perez Alli's name as a summer target. 

On the back of that report Alli signed a six-year contract last summer for Spurs, thus the viability of this year's report could once again be on the unlikeable end of the scale unless Madrid are to pull an astronomical offer out of their pocket to prize away the 21-year-old from Spurs. 

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will be reluctant to let his star players leave the club, as the club itself prepares to move into their new home before the start of next season. Their move to the new stadium signifies the club's ambition to brush shoulders with the bigger club, and keeping players such as Alli will uphold that ambition.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters