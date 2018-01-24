Spanish Reports Claims Gareth Bale Has Urged Real Madrid to Sign Tottenham's Dele Alli

Spanish rumour mongers Don Balon (via HITC) have reported that Real Madrid's Gareth Bale has urged his club to sign Tottenham's Dele Alli this summer. Bale who left the North London outfit for the Spanish giants is supposedly trying to lure Alli down the same path.

Alli has been touted as one of the best young gems across Europe, and along with other Spurs' players, he remains a talked about target linked away from Spurs. The English midfielder has scored 41 goals coupled with 35 assists in 125 appearances for the Spurs, supposedly piquing the interests of Madrid.

Don Balon also reported that Real Madrid's interests in Alli emanate from the question marks over Toni Kroos' future at the Bernabeu.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, this same transfer speculation was reported last Spring where another publication Dario Gol (via Express), reported that Bale put forward to Madrid president Florentino Perez Alli's name as a summer target.

On the back of that report Alli signed a six-year contract last summer for Spurs, thus the viability of this year's report could once again be on the unlikeable end of the scale unless Madrid are to pull an astronomical offer out of their pocket to prize away the 21-year-old from Spurs.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will be reluctant to let his star players leave the club, as the club itself prepares to move into their new home before the start of next season. Their move to the new stadium signifies the club's ambition to brush shoulders with the bigger club, and keeping players such as Alli will uphold that ambition.