Spartak Moscow Ready to End Lazar Markovic's Misery At Liverpool

Liverpool attacker Lazar Markovic could finally leave the Anfied side for good this month, with Russian club Spartak Moscow reportedly keen to take him off the Reds' books.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Spartak have offered the Serbian a lifeline and could end his miserable three-and-a-half-year stay with the Merseyside outfit if all goes according to plan.

The player still has 18 months to go on his current deal, but it is clear he isn't needed at the club, who have loaned him out on three occasions since 2014. The Reds are said to be listening to offers for the player and will hope to do both parties a favour by letting him go.

West Brom are also believed to be considering a swoop for the 23-year-old, who hasn't featured for the Reds at all so far this season. The Baggies, meanwhile, are struggling in the league and are facing the threat of relegation, having dropped to 19th place on the top flight standings.

Markovic, who joined Liverpool from Benfica in 2014 for £20m, spent the second half of last season on loan with Hull City. It was expected that he would secure a permanent deal thereafter, but things came crashing down when the Tigers were relegated.

Several other clubs, including the likes of Watford, Zenit St Petersburg and Fiorentina, have shown interest in signing the player. However so far, all of the aforementioned have refused to meet Liverpool's £16m asking price or agree to pay his wages in full.