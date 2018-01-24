Three-Time WWE World Champion Had This to Say About New Manchester United Signing Alexis Sanchez

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

Cesc Fabregas, Robin van Persie and now Alexis Sanchez, the Chilean has joined a group of ex-Arsenal players who were loved by the Gunners faithful but decided to move on in order for more success, leaving Arsenal fans in outrage despite his  heartfelt message

However, WWE star, Sheamus, has recently said in a interview what every Arsenal fan has been thinking. 

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Within a recent interview (Give Me Sport), the WWE star had this to say about the Chilean forward regarding his transfer from Arsenal to Manchester United. 

"The thing is about Alexis Sanchez, it's all about money. Last year he stopped caring, stopped putting effort in. Why do you want a player like that? Why would you want a player who throws his toys out the pram just so he can get a move to somewhere else with more money," the Irish wrestler stated.''

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Since his move to Old Trafford, Sanchez has been handed the illustrious number seven shirt at Manchester United - worn by footballing greats such as George Best, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, the three-time WWE champion is convinced that the departure of Alexis Sanchez will not affect the North London side. 

"Arsenal are much better without him, they can build a team around players who actually want to play for the club," Sheamus added. 

The Irish wrestler, who is a Liverpool fan himself, compares this situation to Coutinho's greatly anticipated move to Barcelona. 

David Ramos/GettyImages

Regarding the Brazilian's move, he had this to say: "It's just like Coutinho. Coutinho half-way through the season wants to leave Liverpool, let him go.".

Manchester United's next fixture will take place against Yeovil Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup, which may see Alexis Sanchez's first game in a Red Devils shirt. 

