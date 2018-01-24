Tottenham's Davinson Sanchez Reveals He Turned Down La Liga Giants Barcelona for Ajax

Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez has revealed he turned down Barcelona before signing for Ajax.

Sanchez impressed last season with Ajax, helping the Dutch side finish second in the Eredivisie before losing the Europa League final to Manchester United.

The 21-year-old opted to reject Barcelona's offer to play for their second team in favour of first team minutes in the Netherlands.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Speaking to MARCA Colombia, Sanchez said: "It's true that I was always linked [with Barcelona].





"There was an offer on the table, but you have to think about the conditions.

"I had just won the Libertadores and had to go to Barcelona's second team.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"Although I was sure that I would finish up in the first team, because I have a lot of confidence in me and my ability to achieve important things, I played 50 games at Ajax and [that was] what I needed."

Sanchez also revealed he had offers to move to Italy but opted for Spurs after meeting manager Mauricio Pochettino.

"The first person I spoke with was Pochettino and I had the chance to go to Italy, but Mauricio convinced me," he added.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

"He was a central defender and I feel I can trust him, as what he wants from me seems very reasonable.

"He speaks to you face to face and I try to listen to him a lot."

The former Atletico Nacional defender has been a key player in Tottenham's successful Champions League campaign this season, and Sanchez says he knew how to deal with Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo before the match at the Santiago Bernabeu in October.

He said: "Pochettino told us that we should be aggressive and that in order to play a good game at the Bernabeu we should have confidence in us.





"[Ronaldo] can shoot well with both legs, but not as he used to do before, so you have to move him away from the area, in an awkward position."

Tottenham are yet to make any January signings but have been linked with a move for Ronaldo's Los Blancos teammate Gareth Bale.