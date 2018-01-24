VIDEO: Sergio Aguero Shines in Crossbar Challenge as City Take on Double European Rugby Champions

Four Manchester City players have been taking on a unique crossbar challenge in the fifth instalment of Betsafe's "Overcome The Odds" series, with the Citizens testing themselves against rugby union side Saracens in a series of challenges in a battle between football and rugby.

Sergio Agüero, Nicolás Otamendi, Fernandinho and Danilo all tried their luck at the special crossbar challenge that saw the goal and target get smaller after each successful hit.

Agüero unsurprisingly breezed the challenges, with two of City's three successful hits coming from the right boot of the Argentine international.

Fernandinho also got in on the act by hitting the target during the middle challenge, leaving Otamendi and Danilo empty-handed during the fifth episode of Overcome The Odds.

"Football vs Rugby is a debate that is had throughout the UK," Betsafe's Managing Director, Nicola Fitton, says.





"As Manchester City and Saracens are both at the top of their respective sports, we wanted to push them both as far as we could to find out if they have what it takes to Overcome The Odds in a series of fun and engaging situations, which will be unveiled across the next few weeks."