Worth 1000 Words: German Journo Reveals the Real Reason Aubameyang Was Seen Packing Belongings

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

There is a lot of speculation and rumours about the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang going around, as Arsenal are in talks with Borussia Dortmund in a bid to sign the player. 

It has been reported that Aubameyang has agreed personal terms with the Gunners, but a move is stalling while the Black and Yellows look for a replacement..

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

When asked on Tuesday if he was confident about signing Aubameyang, according to Sky Sports, Arsene Wenger said: "Confident or not confident, I don't know. You never know how close you are. This is the kind of thing - he is one of the possible movements, but we have other things in mind as well. 

"We have plenty of opportunities and the final decision is not made. At the moment we are not close to any deal, Aubameyang or anybody else."

But when an image of the 28-year-old Aubameyang surfaced on the internet, on the same day, of him packing his belongings into a car, it caused a stir among Arsenal fans.

However, the picture of the Gabonese star is apparently not as it seems, as German journalist Dirk Krampe cleared up the photo. In translation to English, he tweeted: "Material delivery of his private sponsor. You can relax all. My gosh."

While Arsenal are in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund, they also have equally pressing concerns in the league cup on Wednesday, as they take on Chelsea at home in the second-leg of the semi-final. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters