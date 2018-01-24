Worth 1000 Words: German Journo Reveals the Real Reason Aubameyang Was Seen Packing Belongings

There is a lot of speculation and rumours about the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang going around, as Arsenal are in talks with Borussia Dortmund in a bid to sign the player.

It has been reported that Aubameyang has agreed personal terms with the Gunners, but a move is stalling while the Black and Yellows look for a replacement..

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

When asked on Tuesday if he was confident about signing Aubameyang, according to Sky Sports, Arsene Wenger said: "Confident or not confident, I don't know. You never know how close you are. This is the kind of thing - he is one of the possible movements, but we have other things in mind as well.

"We have plenty of opportunities and the final decision is not made. At the moment we are not close to any deal, Aubameyang or anybody else."

But when an image of the 28-year-old Aubameyang surfaced on the internet, on the same day, of him packing his belongings into a car, it caused a stir among Arsenal fans.

Aubameyang pictured packing up some belongings. What could this possibly mean?? (Photo: @DirkKrampe) 🤔🇩🇪✈️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/WbWWj1j68r — SportsJOE (@SportsJOE_UK) January 23, 2018

However, the picture of the Gabonese star is apparently not as it seems, as German journalist Dirk Krampe cleared up the photo. In translation to English, he tweeted: "Material delivery of his private sponsor. You can relax all. My gosh."

Materiallieferung seines Privatsponsors. Ihr könnt Euch alle entspannen. Meine Güte. https://t.co/Gmne6rYeT7 — Dirk Krampe (@DirkKrampe) January 23, 2018

While Arsenal are in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund, they also have equally pressing concerns in the league cup on Wednesday, as they take on Chelsea at home in the second-leg of the semi-final.