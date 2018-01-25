Arsenal Ponder Summer Swoop for Brazilian Wonderkid as Wenger Looks to Strengthen Midfield

Arsenal boss Arsène Wenger is reportedly keen to snap up Corinthians wonderkid Maycon, with the Brazilian youngster being seen as an ideal candidate to add some bulk to his side's midfield.

As reported by the Sun, the 20-year-old has been watched by the Gunners' scouts on a number of occasions this season, with their glowing assessments believed to have convinced Wenger to meet the club's reported £9m asking price.

It is also believed that Maycon could be loaned back to the club immediately, to allow his development to progress with first-team football.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

The newspaper's source gave details on Arsenal's reported interest in the Under-20 Brazil international

The source reportedly said: "Arsenal are very interested in Maycon. He has been watched a fair amount for more than a year.





"They have been impressed and he has a promising future. He is not really a player for now. There could be issues with getting him a visa. It would take a lot of work behind the scenes to get sorted. Arsenal have other priorities, so it could be one that happens in the summer, rather than now.”

It should be a busy transfer window for the north Londoner's as they scramble to find a replacement for Alexis Sánchez - who joined Manchester United in a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving the other way. Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has emerged as a key target, despite the Gunners having two bids turned down so far.





While their quest to find a successor to Sánchez could take some time, the Gunners form on the field has improved in recent weeks.





After going five matches without a win, Wenger's side bounced back last weekend with a 4-1 thrashing of Crystal Palace, before going on to win their Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea to book their place in the final against Man City.