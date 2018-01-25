Bayern Munich Defender 'Firmly Convinced' New Recruit Leon Goretzka Will Be a Success

By 90Min
January 25, 2018

Bayern Munich's defender Niklas Sule is convinced that the club's new signing Leon Goretzka -who has agreed to join Bayern upon the completion of his contract with Schalke at the end of the season - will be a success.

After a long-winded transfer saga, the German international eventually agreed to join the Bundesliga leaders, after shunning the purported interest from Arsenal and Liverpool in the Premier League.

And, according to the former Hoffenheim star Sule, his compatriot Goretzka has all the skills it takes to become a star at Bayern, and a potential leader within the group, despite his youth.

Speaking to Goal and Omnisport, Sule declared: "Leon [Goretzka] has been very good friend for many years. I am incredibly happy that he is coming to FC Bayern.

"I think he is absolutely a leader and he can be that here, too.

"As you have already seen, when he played, he leads the way and I have to say, this is really a very good transfer and I am firmly convinced that he will prevail here."

While the move has evidently been greeted with glee in Bavaria, such enthusiasm has not been shared in Gelsenkirchen. 

Having made his return to fitness following a stress fracture in his leg that had prevented him from playing for the best part of the last three months - with two appearances since October - the youngster received a less than amorous reception.

With boo's ringing round at the announcement of his impending substitution onto the field, a banner was also unveiled inside the stadium, with a thinly veiled dig at their departing 22-year-old star.

The banner translated to: "Neither money nor trophies are worth more than our club. The one who does not appreciate that can f*** off immediately."

