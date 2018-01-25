Brazilian Prodigy Gabigol Tells Santos Fans 'I've Always Been With You' After Agreeing Loan Switch

By 90Min
January 25, 2018

Inter flop Gabigol has taken to social media to express his delight after securing a loan move to Santos - his boyhood club that he joined the San Siro side from last season.

Since making the big switch to Europe, the 21-year-old has failed to earn his place in Inter's first team, and has spent the start of the 2017/18 campaign on loan at Benfica; where he has again struggled for game time. 

Announcing his loan move back to Santos via his official Twitter page, Gabigol triumphantly announced the move, telling the club's fans: "I've always been with you #santosfc! Let's count the next chapters of this story"

Santos also celebrated the signing, posting a video on their official Twitter page showing the Brazilian international opening a suitcase containing his new shirt. Gabigol will be desperate to reignite his career in his homeland, after arguably failing to build on his initial 'wonderkid' reputation. 

It is believed that homesickness rather than an attitude problem has seen Gabigol fail to live up to expectations since joining Inter, and he is likely to reassess his options before deciding whether he is prepared for another stint in European football. 

During his first spell with Santos, however, Gabigol scored an impressive 56 goals in 154 matches,

Meanwhile, Inter's January clear-out has also seen their Portuguese midfielder João Mário look for an escape-route - with West Ham believed to be edging closer to sealing a loan move for the Portuguese international


The 25-year-old could make a permanent switch to east London if he impresses during his temporary spell, as the deal is believed to include an option to buy.


