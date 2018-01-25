Gary Lineker Highlights What Tottenham Must Do to Prevent Harry Kane Leaving the Club

By 90Min
January 25, 2018

Former Tottenham and England striker Gary Lineker believes his former side need to regularly challenge for silverware in order to keep stars like Harry Kane at the club, reports the Mirror.

Spurs' number 10 was in breathtaking form throughout 2017, breaking numerous records along the way, including most goals scored in a Premier League calendar year and scoring the most league goals in Europe's top five divisions.

For all his individual achievements however, Kane is yet to win any silverware for the north London side, and Lineker believes that needs to change if Mauricio Pochettino is to keep his star striker from joining the likes of Real Madrid.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Speaking at the It's A Penalty campaign, he said: "I think if they want to keep the likes of Kane and (Dele) Alli, their star players, they'll have to pay the going rate, or get close to it and they'll also have to bring players in and challenge for titles because the great players want to win things, they want to be at places where they can do that.

"...if Tottenham don't show the same ambition perhaps as one or two of the players, then they'll get a little bit disgruntled and they might seek different areas and different places to play, so it's a bit of a watershed moment for Tottenham."

Tottenham have challenged for the Premier League title in recent seasons but have fallen short in successive years to Leicester City and Chelsea respectively.

This year is no different, with Spurs two points outside the top four, but they still have a chance at silverware in the shape of the FA Cup and Champions League.

Spurs have not won a trophy since triumphing in the League Cup in 2008, when the Lilywhites beat Chelsea 2-1 after extra-time.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Lineker also spoke about the potential of Kane leaving England altogether to join one of Europe's elite, similar to his move to Barcelona from Everton in 1986, and didn't rule out the possibility of that happening.

He said: "When those big boys come calling, it's quite difficult. It depends on your personality and what you want out of life and where you want to go, so we've all got different circumstances so we'll have to wait and see."

