Jose Mourinho Confirms Alexis Sanchez in Man Utd Squad for Yeovil Clash & Discusses Role

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed, as expected, that new signing Alexis Sanchez will be part of the squad that faces Yeovil Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday night, with keen fans desperate to see the Chilean make his debut.

Whether Sanchez, who was omitted from Arsenal's last three games prior to his move to Old Trafford, will start or feature from the bench remains to be see, but he will almost certainly play some part against the League Two minnows.

"We are going to rest a couple of players but we have to go with a very strong team," Mourinho explained as he addressed the media on Thursday (via ManUtd.com).

"He showed already the quality he has so we've got one of the best attacking players in the world. I think he'll be very important for us because we want to have the best possible players," the United boss said of Sanchez.

As for what role the new number seven might occupy at the club, Mourinho has seen plenty of him in recent seasons - as an opposing manager in Italy, Spain and England - and is fully aware of just how versatile the ex-Udinese and Barcelona star can be.

"Alexis is a player that becomes more than a player because of his multi-functionality," Jose says. "I say he can play in four different positions in attack."

"I saw him play on the right, the left, as a striker and behind the striker. I saw him play in different systems, I saw him successful in every country. He becomes more than a player because of that multi-functionality. He can play in four different positions," Mourinho offered.

"In big clubs, you have big players, competition and responsibilities - you have to try to go to every competition in a serious way.

"You cannot do that with 11 players, so the players at big clubs know that the squad is made of 20-something players where everybody wants to play and where there is space for everybody," the Portuguese continued.

"Alexis is a very important addition for us. If the players are on the bench one day and they don't like it, I'm happy with that."

