Juventus Star Seeing Lionel Messi's 'Guru' Dietitian in Attempt to Be Fit for Tottenham Clash

Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala has visited Lionel Messi's doctor in an attempt to recover in time for his side's Champions League clash with Tottenham in under three weeks time.

The Argentine picked up a thigh injury during his side's 1-0 victory against Cagliari on January 6. However, according to Tuttosport he is doing everything he can to ensure that he is able to take part in the last 16 clash.

🇮🇹Vittoria importante!Grazie a tutti per i messaggi di affetto,torneró presto!

🇦🇷Un triunfo importante.Gracias a todos por los mensajes de apoyo, volveré pronto y más fuerte!

🇺🇸A very important win tonight!Thank you all for your support and your messages, I’ll be back soon! pic.twitter.com/3swgBg758U — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) January 6, 2018

In a statement reported by the Evening Standard the day after the Cagliari game, Juventus confirmed that the player had suffered a muscle injury.





"Paulo Dybala underwent an MRI this morning which showed a mild to medium strain to his right thigh flexor." Read the statement. "He will immediately start rehabilitation with the prognosis for return better evaluated in the coming days."





The injury was expected to keep the attacker out for around five weeks, but the player is aiming to be back playing in time for the Champions League match with Spurs next month.

The 24-year-old already has 14 goals in 19 Serie A appearance so far this season, although he has not yet managed to find the back of the net in the Champions League.

The report claims that the Argentine is doing everything possible to be available for the game, including changing his diet and seeing the dietitian, doctor and physio of superstar Lionel Messi; Giulano Poser, for advice. Other players that he has treated includes; Sergio Aguero, Giorgio Chiellini and Roberto Baggio.





The next ten days will be vital in knowing if the player will be available for the clash at the Juventus Stadium on February 13th.







