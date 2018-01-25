Man United Signs Manager Jose Mourinho to Long-Term Contract Extension

Jose Mourinho is set to remain at Old Trafford until at least 2020, with Manchester United maintaining an option to extend a further year.

By 90Min
January 25, 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has signed a contract extension with the club, keeping him at Old Trafford until 2020 - with an option to extend for a further year.

Mourinho replaced Louis van Gaal in 2016, and despite finishing sixth in the Premier League in his first season, he did manage to guide the team to both the EFL Cup and the Europa League.

United sit second in the league this term, and despite murmurs over his future and recent links with Paris Saint-Germain, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss was delighted to confirm he would be staying on in charge of the Red Devils.

Speaking to the club's website on Thursday, he said: “I am really honored and proud to be Manchester United manager. I would like to say a big thank you to the owners and to Mr Woodward for the recognition of my hard work and dedication. I am delighted they feel and trust that I am the right manager for this great club for the foreseeable future. 

“We have set very high standards - winning three trophies in one season - but those are the standards I expect my teams to aim for. We are creating the conditions for a brilliant and successful future for Manchester United. 

“My thanks, of course, go to my staff and to my players; without their empathy and friendship this wouldn’t be possible. I love my players and it is a pleasure to know that we are going to be together for at least the next three years. And I cannot finish without thanking the fans for their support and for making me feel at home so quickly.

"I repeat, to be Manchester United manager is an honor every day and I am really happy.”

United supremo Ed Woodward added: “Jose has already achieved a great deal as Manchester United manager and I am delighted that he has agreed to extend his commitment until at least 2020. 

"His work rate and professionalism are exceptional and he has embraced the club’s desire to promote top quality young players to the first team. He has brought an energy and a sense of purpose to everything that he does and I am sure that will continue to bring results for the fans and the club.”

