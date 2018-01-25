VIDEO: Riyad Mahrez Sneaks Out Emirates After Carabao Cup Triumph Sparking Speculation

If Gooners weren't excited enough after triumphing over Chelsea on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup semi-final; they were jubilant after eagle eyeing Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez sneaking out of the Emirates amid speculation of a potential deal this January.



The Emirates seems like the Algerian international's next destination when he eventually departs the King Power Stadium - with Arsene Wenger having plotted for the player's signature since 2015. It's safe to say the speculation has been revived once again with these latest developments.

Moments after qualifying for the Carabao Cup final, Arsenal's biggest fan channel ArsenalFanTV spotted and recorded the 2015-16 PFA Player of the Year leaving the stadium while trying to hide his face in his hood.

Joyous fans could be heard yelling: "Mahrez! what are you doing here?" and "Riyad, are you signing?"



Arsenal fans even broke out in a chorus of "Riyad is a Gooner" after a selection of the home support spotted the player in the stadium. Mahrez's Foxes team-mate Islam Slimani confirmed speculation that Mahrez was in the crowd with an Instagram post from inside the Emirates.

After securing Henrikh Mkhitaryan in a swap deal for superstar talisman Alexis Sanchez, Wenger is reportedly close to signing Dortmund ace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Fan favourite Mesut Ozil is also close to signing a contract extension.

Some reports claiming that Islam Slimani is at the Arsenal v Chelsea game tonight. Was linked with a move to Chelsea earlier in the week...



👀#LCFC #CFC pic.twitter.com/7p2QPzaBpI — Leicester City FC (@FIRST4LCFC) January 24, 2018

It's safe to say the early doom and gloom surrounding Arsenal is all but gone this January and Riyad Mahrez could become the icing on the cake in a great transfer window for Wenger and co.





