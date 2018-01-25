West Brom Manager Alan Pardew Considering Move for Watford Striker in Bid to Avoid Relegation

West Brom manager Alan Pardew is reportedly considering swooping for Watford striker Troy Deeney in a bid to find the goals that would help the Baggies avoid relegation.

West Brom are joint bottom with Swansea, and are the also the joint third lowest scorers with 19 goals. Hornets skipper Deeney has seen his game time a bit more limited this season and has two goals in 14 games. However, he is originally from Birmingham and a return to the West Midlands could appeal to the 29-year-old.

Been reported elsewhere but this is an interesting one for @WBA and @WatfordFC. https://t.co/20UlSbnCqm via @BBCSport — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) January 25, 2018

There had been rumours of a link to a move to the Baggies and Newcastle earlier this month, but Pardew's strugglers are in serious need of a goalscorer and Brummie Deeney could fit the bill for him, according to reports from BBC Sport.

He has been crucial to Watford's success in the last two seasons, scoring 25 goals across the last Premier League seasons to help the Hertfordshire club avoid the drop and even reach an FA Cup semi-final back in 2016.

Deeney is a cult hero at Watford, playing in the Championship with the club and played a huge role in helping reach the play-off final in 2013, before 21 goals in the 2014/15 led Watford to automatic promotion to the Premier League.