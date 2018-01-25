West Ham Fans Take to Twitter to Protest Reported Cut-Price Exit for Arthur Masuaku

West Ham have some disgruntled fans on their hands after reports suggested Arthur Masuaku was set for the exit door at the London Stadium, with a fee in the region of £15m mooted for the left-back turned wing-back.





According to Tuttomercatoweb, Masuaku has been subject to interest from Monaco and Roma who are both eager to add the 24-year-old to their ranks this month. However, the news has not been received too fondly by the West Ham faithful on social media.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Masuaku has rapidly improved his game following the arrival of David Moyes, where his bit-part role has been exchanged for a vital cog in the system for the side as the 24-year-old made just 13 league appearance last season under Slaven Bilic, compared to the 19 to date this term.





As his importance to the side continues to grow week by week, his departure would come as a major blow to the Hammers as despite sitting in eleventh position their poor start to the season ensures the club remain just four points above the relegation zone.

(You may also be interested in Inter Ace Joao Mario Jets in to London to Finalise West Ham Loan With Option-to-Buy Move)

The club's resolve looks to be put to the test as Roma have picked out the 24-year-old as the replacement for rumoured Chelsea target Eemerson Palmieri, but the Hammers remain in a strong position, however, as Masuaku has a contract at the club for another two-years.

With his form earning him admirers speculation is bound to continue over his future, and here is how Twitter reacted to the reports - and there are some pretty audacious shouts of his true value...