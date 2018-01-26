Alberto Moreno Reveals What Liverpool Have to Do to Win Their West Brom FA Cup Tie

Alberto Moreno has called on Liverpool to be 'patient' in their approach ahead of a tough FA Cup fourth round clash with West Bromwich Albion.

The Spain international told the Reds' official website that Jurgen Klopp's side would need to keep calm as they look to progress past a resilient Baggies outfit on Saturday evening.

Liverpool's 18-match run without tasting defeat was ended in frustrating fashion by Swansea on Monday, with the relegation-threatened Swans digging in and preventing the Reds from being at their free-flowing best.

It is an experience such as that which Moreno believes will be vital in helping the Merseysiders overcome Alan Pardew's men in the prestigious cup tournament.

He explained: "The main thing is to be patient, keep calm, and keep possession of the ball.

"The more we have possession of the ball and move it side to side, it means that you're stretching them and you will create an opportunity by creating gaps.

"You've just got to be confident that the gap, that split-second chance, will come and keep calm and patient until it does - and make sure when you do, you don't miss it."

Alfie Mawson's solitary strike for Carlos Carvalhal's men on Monday stunned Liverpool and ended an unbeaten streak that had stretched back almost three months in all competitions.

Moreno, who has missed the past three months through injury, admitted that the loss to Swansea had set Klopp's charges back but he urged his teammates to recover as quickly as possible - starting with victory over West Brom.

He added: "Eighteen games without defeat, that's a great figure, the statistics don't lie. The good thing about it was that all players were involved - if someone was out for whatever reason, the person that replaced them did really, really well.

"That group dynamic and feeling we had as a squad needs to continue, it's unacceptable really when you suffer a defeat like we did at Swansea.

"You can't afford to drop points like that. We know it's the Premier League, we know every game is tough, but games you should be getting something out of you can't afford to drop three points.

"Every team in the Premier League can make life difficult for you and we know that sometimes if you just drop your guard for one moment they can score, and then that makes it hard for you to get back in the game to get a goal to equalise or even win.

"It's a case of starting the run again now."