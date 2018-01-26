Crystal Palace's Hopes of Adding Defensive Cover Dealt Blow as £16m Bid for Ibrahim Amadou Rejected

By 90Min
January 26, 2018

Crystal Palace have had a second bid for Lille centre-half Ibrahim Amadou turned down as they continue searching for reinforcements to cover their injured defenders. 

First-team regulars Scott Dann and Mamadou Sakho are both spending time on the sidelines at the moment, leaving James Tomkins, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Damien Delaney the only available options in that position. 

PHILIPPE LOPEZ/GettyImages

Palace have added Polish international Jaroslav Jach to their defensive ranks in a £2m deal recently, but are said to be keen on Cameroonian Amadou too according to a HITC report.

Interest in the 24-year-old has been present for at least a year, with former Eagles boss Sam Allardyce targeting a £10m move for the defender back in January 2017, according to the Daily Mail.   

Manager Roy Hodgson will be wishing that Palace had signed Amadou for the reported fee last January, as it looks like he may have to pay double the amount if he is to secure a move to Selhurst Park before the transfer window concludes on Wednesday. 

The defender has made twenty appearances for Lille in Ligue 1 this season, picking up just three yellow cards. 

Arsenal dealt Hodgson's side a damning 4-1 blow in their last Premier League match, and will need all the defensive options they can get their hands on if they are to survive another relegation battle. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters