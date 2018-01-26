'Elsewhere He Scored 36 and Won Nothing': Benatia Backs Higuain to Win More While Scoring Less

Medhi Benatia has relieved the pressure on team-mate Gonzalo Higuain, stating that he can score less with Juventus and still win more than he has done at previous clubs, e.g. Napoli.

The Argentinian forward has not scored in Serie A since December 1st, and is in somewhat of a goal drought. However, Benatia has defended the striker, stating in an interview with SportsMediaSet:

''There are no players like him who work so hard for the team. He’s realised that with Juve he might score 20 goals but he can win titles, elsewhere he scored 36 goals and won nothing. That’s what makes the difference.

''His attitude is always great and he’s working really hard for us, after that he either scores or he doesn’t. It really doesn’t interest me and I don’t think it even bothers him, because he’s happy when the team wins.''





Clearly his team-mates are not worried by his recent lack of goals, but Juve fans will be hoping Higuain can regain his goal-scoring touch in time for the Champions League last 16 tie with Tottenham Hotspur. Benatia insists the striker has not lost his hunger for goals, and added in the interview:

🎙 @OfficialAllegri: "@G_Higuain works really hard for the rest of the team. He's had his chances in recent games and will get back among the goals soon."#ChievoJuve pic.twitter.com/ZKEr3Zpyr9 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 26, 2018

''Naturally a striker wants to score, but he’s working hard like everyone else. He’s giving us important answers in terms of attitude and makes it easier for us.''

Juventus currently sit second in Serie A, one point behind leaders SSC Napoli. Higuain has bagged 16 goals so far this season and if he can recover from his current goal drought it will no doubt help Juve in their target of achieving their seventh league title in a row.