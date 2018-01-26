Juventus Boss Massimiliano Allegri Claims Gianluigi Buffon Not Thinking About Retirement

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has insisted that goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is not thinking about retirement, but that his focus is simply still on playing football.

With the world renowned Italian custodian celebrating his 40th birthday on Sunday, there had been speculation regarding the player's future at the Allianz Stadium.

Buffon on his love for Juventus:



"Even if i were to be offered twice my salary elsewhere, I'm staying at Juve for life.



It makes me proud because at Juve, their are certain values that seem outdated nowadays" pic.twitter.com/C5ivuoqWAV — Patrick Gullaci (@pgullaci) January 26, 2018

It had been suggested that the shot stopper could even hang up his gloves come the end of this season, something he recently unequivocally rebuffed, insisting that any decision would be made in the best interests of the Serie A giants.

Buffon claimed that as long as club president Andrea Agnelli was still confident in his ability then he would maintain his place at Juventus, and it seems his manager is backing the statement.

Ahead of the Old Lady's clash with Chievo on Saturday evening, Allegri was asked whether there had been any more progress on the decision surrounding the 39-year-old's future at the club, something he claimed is not even being considered at this present moment.

🎙 @OfficialAllegri: "In time, @gianluigibuffon will make up his mind about his future, but right now he's only thinking about playing."#ChievoJuve — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 26, 2018

"In time, Buffon will make up his mind about his future, but right now he's only thinking about playing", the 50-year-old said in his pre-match press conference, as quoted by the club's official Twitter account.

Following his £32.6m move from Parma to Juve in 2001, the goalkeeper has gone on to become a club legend, making 415 competitive appearances, in which he has played a crucial role in claiming eight Scudetti, six Italian Super Cups and four Italian Cup Winner's Cups.





The veteran was also named in the Uefa Fans' Team of the Year for 2017.