Leicester City Suffer Transfer Setback as Marseille Rule Out Sale of Versatile Full-Back Bouna Sarr

By 90Min
January 26, 2018

Leicester City manager Claude Puel will need to re-evaluate his list of targets after Marseille ruled out the sale of Bouna Sarr.

The Foxes have seen two offers, with the second bid rumoured to be around €5m, rejected by the Ligue 1 outfit, who claim that Sarr will not be leaving under any circumstances,

As reported by the Leicester Mercury, Marseille boss Rudi Garcia has spoken publicly of his desire to keep Sarr at the Stade Velodrome.

“Bouna Sarr, there is never any question that he leaves. For me, he’s an attacking right-sided player and is progressing defensively. He’s played some good matches. I think that he can be a very high-level full-back. There is a path. He’s a smart boy.”

The 25-year old has been converted by Garcia into a full-back, after spending the majority of his career playing as an attacking right winger, and his manager fully expects him to still be at the club come deadline day.


“Yes, [Sarr] will be at Marseille at the end of the transfer market,” Garcia said.

Life.. ✍🏾🙌🏾⚽️

A post shared by Bouna Sarr (@bounasarr) on

Jamie Vardy Pours Scorn on Leicester Departure Rumours Amid Chelsea & Everton Interest

Claude Puel's side have been linked to several right-backs this window as the Foxes look to provide competition for Danny Simpson and Daniel Amartey. The latter is not a full-back by trade either, having spent the majority of his career playing either as a defensive midfielder, or at centre half.

It is rumoured that Leicester may turn their attention to Bournemouth's Adam Smith or AS Monaco youngster Almamy Toure as their quest for strength in depth continues.

