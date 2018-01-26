Lucas Vazquez Caught Giving Foul-Mouthed Four-Letter Assessment of Real Madrid's Copa del Rey Exit

Real Madrid's season has gone from bad to worse after they were dumped out of the Copa del Rey in humiliating fashion at the hands of Leganes.

Madrid had the advantage going into second-leg fixture with Leganes, after winning 1-0 in the first meeting. Madrid fans must have expected a straightforward win at home, but instead were embarrassed by a 2-1 defeat. This meant Leganes progressed to the next round on away goals.

It has been a turbulent season for Madrid and under pressure manager Zinedine Zidane. Los Blancos finished second in their Champions League group behind Tottenham Hotspur after failing to beat the north London club twice. Madrid are also fourth in the Primera Division and a whopping 19 points behind league leaders Barcelona.

This surprise exit from the Copa del Rey is yet another blow to Real's season. Both fans and players were unhappy come the full-time whistle. In particular, Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez was spotted giving his honest assessment of the result on Wednesday night.

¡OJO a las IMÁGENES de #DeportesCuatro! ¿Qué decían los jugadores del Real en el césped? ¿Cómo eran sus conversaciones al borde del KO copero? Te lo enseñamos, a las 14.56h., en #DeportesCuatro pic.twitter.com/eg8RXVL9q0 — Deportes Cuatro (@DeportesCuatro) January 25, 2018

Vazquez was caught on camera where he appeared to be saying 'what a f***ing embarrassment' as he walked off the pitch.

The 19-time Copa del Rey holders have now failed to reach the semi-final of the competition for the fourth successive season. Meanwhile, Leganes have become the first team in the cup's history to knock Madrid out at the Santiago Bernabeu after losing at home in the first leg. Leganes have also now reached the semi-final of the competition for the first time in their history.