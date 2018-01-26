How to Watch Newport County vs. Tottenham: FA Cup Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Newport County vs. Tottenham in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, January 27.

By Daniel Rapaport
January 26, 2018

League Two side Newport County play host to Tottenham on Saturday in a classic FA Cup David vs. Goliath matchup. 

Newport finished 22nd in League Two last season and missed relegation by a single point. Saturday will be the first time the club hosts a top-flight team since 1986, when Everton came in and won 5-1. 

Tottenham sits fifth in the Premier League with 45 points, two points behind Liverpool for the fourth and final Champions League spot. Tottenham is unbeaten in its last seven matches but is coming off a disappointing 1-1 draw with Southampton. 

See how to watch the match below. 

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial. Eligible subscribers can also watch on Fox Sports Go

