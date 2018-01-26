Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been named in the Dortmund squad that will take on Freiburg on Saturday, despite being heavily linked with a move to Arsenal.

Reports emerged earlier this week suggesting that the German club had rejected a second bid from Arsenal in excess of £50m. Dortmund will not budge on their £60m valuation and will continue to play the Gabon international until the Gunners show signs of meeting the price tag.

Borussia Dortmund head coach Peter Stöger this week stated: "Aubameyang trained well this week and puts himself in the squad at the weekend if he continues like that."

However, if a fee can be agreed, it is likely that Aubameyang will be pulled from the squad to face Freiburg and allowed to discuss terms with Arsenal. Aubameyang is now Arsene Wenger's number one target having lost star man Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United earlier this week.

Despite Henrikh Mkhitaryan arriving in exchange for the Chilean international, the Gunners boss believes another attacking acquisition is necessary and has set his eyes on Dortmund's pacey forward.

Following Wednesday's Carabao Cup semifinal win over Chelsea, Wenger was tight-lipped on the situation: “The best is I don’t talk about that. If something happens, it happens.”

Should the two clubs come to an agreement, Aubameyang would be reunited with his former teammate Mkhitaryan. Both players were signed by Jurgen Klopp in the summer of 2013.