West Ham Forward Sakho Eyes January Return to France Amid Interest From Rennes

West Ham's Senegalese frontman Diafra Sakho has demanded a return to French football this month amidst interest in him from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais, according to a report in The Sun.

Sakho has often been the subject of transfer speculation throughout his time in east London, and on this occasion he is said to be unhappy under new Hammers boss David Moyes.

West Ham reject second offer for striker Diafra Sakho from Rennes. Offer worth up to £10m with add-ons. Bordeaux's new manager Gus Poyet also interested now — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 21, 2018

Sakho has cut a frustrated figure so far this campaign, appearing just a handful of times and often training away from the first team squad, as a January exit seems increasingly likely.

Now, with reported interest from Rennes, the former Metz forward may be on the verge of his long awaited return to France.

Speaking earlier this week, the forward's agent commented: "He is not short of offers.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"He has stated his desire to leave since the last transfer window.





"Diafra will never pick a fight to achieve his aim. He will leave, but he'll do it in the proper manner. He knows West Ham want to make money from this transfer. He has remained professional despite the numerous offers he's received.

"He wants to play for a club that puts more faith in him."

With Sakho potentially leaving the club, David Moyes is seemingly on the verge of completing an incoming signing this month in the shape of Inter Milan maestro Joao Mario.

Sakho has attracted interest from fellow Premier League sides in the past, however it is believed West Ham would prefer a move abroad to avoid selling to one of their domestic rivals.

The striker joined West Ham during the summer transfer window of 2014, where he has since bagged 24 goals in 71 appearances during his time English football.