West Ham United Ready to Test Fulham's Resolve With £15m Bid for Tom Cairney

By 90Min
January 26, 2018

West Ham United are looking to bolster their midfield and with a move for Fulham captain, Tom Cairney. 

Sky Sports Kaveh Solhekol tweeted of the Hammers interest in the Scottish midfielder yesterday afternoon, but conceded that Fulham aren't looking to offload any of their star players this month. 

Manager David Moyes has already added Inter midfielder Joao Mario to his squad this month, and told Sky Sports that he will secure a deal to bring one more midfielder to the Olympic Stadium before the end of January. 

Fulham defender Ryan Sessegnon has been linked with a move to the Premier League over the last two years, but interest in Cairney from the top-flight has also picked up recently after proving himself as a consistent performer in the Championship.

The 27-year-old joined the Cottagers from Blackburn Rovers in 2015 for £2.8m and enjoyed an excellent second season at Craven Cottage.

He made fifty-two appearances and netted thirteen goals last year in a campaign which saw Cairney help Fulham to the play-off semi-finals. 

Although head coach Slavisa Jokanovic will be hoping to retain his captain following the club's stance over their captain, they may be tempted cash in on a fee more than quadruple what they paid for him.

