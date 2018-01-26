West Ham United Told to Pay £18m for La Liga Winger as David Moyes Looks for Reinforcements

By 90Min
January 26, 2018

Former Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has been linked with a move back to the Premier League with West Ham United.

After failing to put together a string of consistent performances with Barcelona in La Liga, the Sun's live transfer blog has reported that West Ham will need to pay a fee in the region of £18m to secure the Spaniard's services.

David Moyes has been keen to boost his options in forward areas, with Inter attacking midfielder Joao Mario completing a loan move to the London Stadium on Friday.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Hammers boss Moyes is now looking to strengthen that area of his squad even further with the addition of Deulofeu, whose potential has been restricted due to inconsistent performances throughout his career.

23-year-old Deulofeu showed signs of excellence during two spells in the Premier League with Everton, however he did not perform regularly enough to climb into the elite group of players at the top of the game.

Deulofeu left Goodison Park last summer when his former club Barcelona triggered the release clause in his contact. However, since returning to the Nou Camp, Deulofeu has managed one goal and one assist in just five La Liga starts. With Ousmane Dembele returning to full fitness, Deulofeu's Barcelona future looks more in doubt than ever.

If Deulofeu does join West Ham, the Londoners will be hoping that he replicates the form he showed whilst on loan at AC Milan last season. He managed to achieve four goals and three assists in 16 starts at San Siro.

