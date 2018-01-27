Borussia Dortmund 2-2 SC Freiburg: Last-Gasp Dortmund Save Face Against Hard Working Freiburg

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang didn't receive the warmest of welcomes to Borussia Dortmund's first-team on Saturday as Die Schwarzgelben’s winless run in the Rückrunde continued at the Westfalenstadion.

The Gabonese striker was met with a chorus of jeers and whistles as a late Jeremy Toljan strike cancelled out Nils Petersen's brace in added time - keeping Christian Streich without a win over Borussia Dortmund in his managerial career.

It took less than 10 minutes for Borussia Dortmund to take the lead over Freiburg. After a frantic goalmouth scramble, the ball looped up in the air and Shinji Kagawa, who was unmarked in the penalty area, acrobatically put the hosts in front with a confident finish.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Jadon Sancho was able to test the reflexes of Rafał Gikiewicz with a curling effort on his weaker right foot minutes later and Dortmund looked in control.





However, the hosts were unable to get their second and Freiburg capitalised after Nils Petersen, who found some space in the Dortmund penalty area, picked out the roof of the net with a clever first-time finish at a tight angle.





Aubameyang sent a looping header over the crossbar with his first chance of the game, while at the other end of the pitch Roman Bürki narrowly avoided a blooper reel mistake to keep Lukas Kübler's shot from crossing the line.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Both sides went into half-time on level terms. However, just 14 minutes after the restart, Dortmund could have retaken the lead.





With chances coming at a premium at the start of the second-half, Shinji Kagawa was only able to find the side netting with a hopeful effort on his weaker foot and Dortmund would be made to rue their missed opportunities.





Freiburg's captain, Nils Petersen, somehow found a way to put Christian Streich's side into a shock lead with an outstanding goal after the hour mark.

The work has already started on Nils Petersen's statue in Freiburg.



Free thinker, goal getter, long-range magician. — Jonathan Harding (@JonBloggs66) January 27, 2018

The 29-year-old picked the ball up from over 30 yards out and after a quick look up to see Bürki off his line, the German forward superbly dinked the ball into the back of the net.





Dortmund looked to get back into the game immediately and but for the quick reactions of Rafał Gikiewicz, Łukasz Piszczek's powerful header would have brought the game back on level terms.

Despite half-chances falling Dortmund's way for the remainder of the second-half, Peter Stöger's side only had one real opportunity fall their way - which they took.

Dortmund's makeshift left-back Jeremy Toljan found the ball loop towards him in added time and the German defender fired the ball through a crowd of bodies to score his first goal for the club and rescue a much-needed point at home to Freiburg.



