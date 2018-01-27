David Moyes 'Hesitant' About Signing West Ham Target as Anderlecht Man Targets London Move

Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker wants to join West Ham but the Hammers' boss David Moyes has doubts about the player.

Dendoncker joined Anderlecht in 2013 and has since played 155 times for the Belgium side, scoring ten times. Reports earlier in the week claimed that the 22-year-old was 'dreaming' of a move to West Ham.

The player himself seems keen to make the move to the London Stadium sooner rather than later, with HLN reporting that West Ham have been informed that Dendoncker wants to sign for them.

The club's board, as well as the Hammers' scout Tony Henry are interested in bringing the Belgium international to the London Stadium, but manager David Moyes is the only one hesitant about the deal.

The Premier League side have been apparently informed by a good source that Anderlecht want around €25m for the player, however, the Hammers hope to get him for less.

Speaking about potential arrivals to West Ham, Moyes revealed he was looking for 'durable players' to add to his squad. According to the Daily Mail, the 54-year-old said: "The players have put in such a great effort over two months but we need durable players.

"Leicester and Chelsea played all their Premier League games without too many changes - you need players who can play the 38 league games and quite a few cup games. I hope we can get durability and you do that through recruitment, the type of players you bring in."

West Ham will play next against Wigan Athletic, away from home, in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.