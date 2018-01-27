Former Man City Striker Sets Wage Demands Ahead of Proposed £26m Chelsea Transfer

Edin Džeko is looking to secure himself a long-term contract with Chelsea if the Blues decide to act on their interest in the Bosnian international.





Antonio Conte is looking to bring a target man to the club and after a long few weeks narrowing down their transfer shortlist - which included the likes of Andy Carroll and Peter Crouch - Chelsea's hierarchy are understood to be willing to shell out £26m to bring Džeko to west London.





Chelsea will also have to meet Džeko's contract demands if the Bosnian is to leave Rome this month, with the former Manchester City striker looking to secure himself a £90k-a-week deal that runs until 2021, according to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

With this proposed transfer set to be Džeko's last chance at securing a big contract, the 31-year-old is looking to pocket as much money as he can before agreeing to join the reigning Premier League champions.

Chelsea willing to pay £26m for Roma striker Edin Dzeko. He wants basic £90,000 a week & contract until summer of 2021 — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 27, 2018

Džeko has been struggling to replicate the same form that as he showed under Luciano Spalletti last season, with just 13 goals and four assists.

However, Džeko's performances at Manchester City, as well as his 39 goal haul last season, should give the Chelsea hierarchy the confidence to get a deal over the line this month.