Barcelona has announced Gerard Pique will officially put pen to paper on a new four-and-a-half year contract during a live event on Monday.

The Catalan giants revealed the defender would sign his contract extension at the beginning of next week via their official site, and the signing can be followed live by the club's supporters via official media channels.

Pique had already agreed to the terms of a new deal which will keep him at Camp Nou until June 2022, complete with a release clause fee of around £440m.

The event will kick off at 1:15pm local time (12:15pm UK time) as Pique officially signs the contract, which will then be followed by a photo shoot 15 minutes later and then a press conference - attended by the media - to quiz Pique on his new deal at 1:45pm local time.

Fans will be able to view all of the above live via the club's Youtube channel, Facebook page or on Barca TV.

The center-back has been part of the furniture in Catalonia ever since he completed a return to his former club from Manchester United for £5m in the summer of 2008.

Pique, 30, has gone on to amass 424 appearances in all competitions for La Blaugrana over the past decade, including 27 outings for Ernesto Valverde's side so far this term.

The Spain international has lifted a remarkable 25 trophies during his time in north east Spain too, including six La Liga titles, three Champions Leagues, four Copa del Reys and three FIFA Club World Cups.

Pique became embroiled in a spat with fans of the Spanish national side earlier this season after he stated that he would switch allegiances at international level if Catalonia gained independence from Spain during the country's referendum towards the end of last year.

Tempers have cooled since then, however, with the Spanish government and Catalan party members coming to a compromise over the issue and putting the idea on ice for the time being.