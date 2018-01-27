New Wales Boss Ryan Giggs Set to Recruit Former Teammate on His Coaching Team

New Wales boss Ryan Giggs has revealed he is currently talking to former teammate Paul Scholes about joining his coach staff.

The Welshman was appointed as the new manager of Wales earlier in January in a four-year-deal, and is now looking to complete his backroom team after Wales were drawn alongside the Republic of Ireland and Denmark in the UEFA Nations League competition.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Giggs admitted he is talking to Scholes regarding the role, saying: “I speak to Scholesy all the time! I saw him Saturday at Salford City, but there are no names who are concrete.

“I am talking to lots of people and I do not want to mention individuals. I obviously know Scholesy really well. We will see what happens.

“It is a balance. A balance about getting experience, fresh ideas – someone who can improve the Welsh team. It is my first job (in management), so if you have someone with experience, it is a bonus.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

“We are getting there (with coaching team). Nothing concrete at the moment – only Tony Roberts as goalkeeper coach who will carry on, someone I know well from my playing career with Wales. Hopefully in the next few weeks, we will have the appointments sorted.”





Giggs replaced Chris Coleman who previously led Wales to the semi-final of Euro 2016, and hopes to achieve more success with the squad he has inherited.

The Nations League will give Wales the prime opportunity to show their worth in international football, and speaking after the draw, Giggs revealed he's looking forward to the challenge of facing up against former teammate Roy Keane when they play Ireland.





He added: “Roy has been at the same hotel, so we had a chat this morning. Obviously two people I know well — Martin and especially Roy. So it will be good to pick my brains against them.





“When I was in the dug-out at Old Trafford (during his brief 2014 spell in caretaker charge) I was against former team-mates and that is part of the job. I am excited. My first engagement as Welsh coach and now we know who we will be up against in this new Nations League.”

Wales will play a friendly against China in March before Giggs embarks on his first test as manager in the Nations League.