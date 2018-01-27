New Wales Boss Ryan Giggs Set to Recruit Former Teammate on His Coaching Team

By 90Min
January 27, 2018

New Wales boss Ryan Giggs has revealed he is currently talking to former teammate Paul Scholes about joining his coach staff.

The Welshman was appointed as the new manager of Wales earlier in January in a four-year-deal, and is now looking to complete his backroom team after Wales were drawn alongside the Republic of Ireland and Denmark in the UEFA Nations League competition.

FBL-WAL-GIGGS

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Giggs admitted he is talking to Scholes regarding the role, saying: “I speak to Scholesy all the time! I saw him Saturday at Salford City, but there are no names who are concrete.

“I am talking to lots of people and I do not want to mention individuals. I obviously know Scholesy really well. We will see what happens.

“It is a balance. A balance about getting experience, fresh ideas – someone who can improve the Welsh team. It is my first job (in management), so if you have someone with experience, it is a bonus.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

“We are getting there (with coaching team). Nothing concrete at the moment – only Tony Roberts as goalkeeper coach who will carry on, someone I know well from my playing career with Wales. Hopefully in the next few weeks, we will have the appointments sorted.”


Giggs replaced Chris Coleman who previously led Wales to the semi-final of Euro 2016, and hopes to achieve more success with the squad he has inherited. 

FBL-WAL-GIGGS

The Nations League will give Wales the prime opportunity to show their worth in international football, and speaking after the draw, Giggs revealed he's looking forward to the challenge of facing up against former teammate Roy Keane when they play Ireland.


He added: “Roy has been at the same hotel, so we had a chat this morning. Obviously two people I know well — Martin and especially Roy. So it will be good to pick my brains against them.


“When I was in the dug-out at Old Trafford (during his brief 2014 spell in caretaker charge) I was against former team-mates and that is part of the job. I am excited. My first engagement as Welsh coach and now we know who we will be up against in this new Nations League.”

Wales will play a friendly against China in March before Giggs embarks on his first test as manager in the Nations League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters