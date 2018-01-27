Newcastle United Boss Rafa Benitez 'Confident' of Bringing in New Striker Before Window Shuts

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has claimed that he is confident of bringing in a new striker before the end of the transfer window.

The Magpies have had to bids for Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen rejected, with the Dutch club reportedly demanding £25m for the forward. Speaking about the possibility of bringing in a new striker, Benitez claimed that he has confidence that a new face will arrive before the end of January, as quoted by the Shields Gazette.

Newcastle have had a bid knocked back by Feyenoord for striker Nicolai Jorgensen. We’re told Mike Ashley is willing to break the club’s 12-year-old transfer record for the Danish international, but the Dutch side are looking for more than £20m. — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) January 23, 2018

"We have to make sure on the January 31 we will have the players we want. That's the main thing. I don’t do the business. I only do the football issues. Lee Charnley does. We gave a list of players to January 1, and the plan A, B and C were ready.

“I have confidence that before the 31st we will bring someone else. I was talking with Mike Ashley. They have given us the green light to go forward, and that’s it. We are waiting for news."

Newcastle have already brought in Kenedy from Chelsea during this window, with the Brazilian only on loan at the club until the end of the season. The Magpies are in desperate need of a striker, and if they were to bring in Jorgensen they could well climb away from the relegation dog fight and secure their place in the division for next season.



