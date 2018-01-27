Newcastle United Boss Rafa Benitez 'Confident' of Bringing in New Striker Before Window Shuts

By 90Min
January 27, 2018

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has claimed that he is confident of bringing in a new striker before the end of the transfer window.

The Magpies have had to bids for Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen rejected, with the Dutch club reportedly demanding £25m for the forward. Speaking about the possibility of bringing in a new striker, Benitez claimed that he has confidence that a new face will arrive before the end of January, as quoted by the Shields Gazette

"We have to make sure on the January 31 we will have the players we want. That's the main thing. I don’t do the business. I only do the football issues. Lee Charnley does. We gave a list of players to January 1, and the plan A, B and C were ready. 

“I have confidence that before the 31st we will bring someone else. I was talking with Mike Ashley. They have given us the green light to go forward, and that’s it. We are waiting for news."

Newcastle have already brought in Kenedy from Chelsea during this window, with the Brazilian only on loan at the club until the end of the season. The Magpies are in desperate need of a striker, and if they were to bring in Jorgensen they could well climb away from the relegation dog fight and secure their place in the division for next season.


You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters