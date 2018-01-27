PHOTO: Manchester United Spotted Doing Strange Pre-Match Routine Before FA Cup Clash vs Yeovil Town

By 90Min
January 27, 2018

As we saw last season, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is not afraid of giving his team the car park treatment, and this bizarre pre-match routine was seen once again on Friday night before the Red Devils FA Cup fourth round tie against Yeovil.

On the eve of United's crunch fixture with Liverpool back in October of 2016 the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba were seen stretching outside of a hotel in preparation for the match, and now pictures have emerged of the Red Devils squad warming up in a car park before their FA Cup clash against Yeovil. 

As you can see in the pictures above, Sanchez and his United teammates were snapped stretching and loosening up in the car park of Hollies Hotel in Bower Hinton. 

Ahead of their EFL Cup tie against Northampton Town last season, the likes of Pogba were put through their places in a similar setting. The strange pre-match ritual has become somewhat of a good luck charm for United with two wins and a draw - maybe they should do it more often. 

It was revealed before the game that Sanchez would start, and the Chilean was influential for his new club as he provided two assists in an easy 4-0 win. The ex-Arsenal man seemed to slot in perfectly on the left, linking up well with Luke Shaw. 

(You may also be interested in Mourinho Claims MOTM Alexis Sanchez Adds 'Maturity' to Man Utd After FA Cup Victory vs Yeovil Town)

Up next for the Red Devils is a tough trip to Wembley to face Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night, and with Sanchez set to make his debut in the Premier League expect the Spurs fans to give the former Gunner a warm welcome. 

