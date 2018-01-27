Real Madrid Told to Pay at Least £88m in Ambitious Move for Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah

La Liga giants Real Madrid have again been linked with an ambitious move to bring Liverpool's Mohamed Salah to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Notorious Spanish rumourmongers Don Balon report that Los Blancos are desperate to bring name in a bid to appease fans in what has been a terrible season for the reigning Primera League and Champions League winners, with Zinedine Zidane's side sat fourth in the league and recently booted out the Copa del Rey by Leganes.

4 - Real Madrid don´t lost four games at Santiago Bernabéu since 2008/09 season, when they lost five (all competitions). Strange pic.twitter.com/srNQkjeFqs — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 25, 2018

Spanish journalist Edu Aguirre believes the move could happen however, with Salah's agent reportedly seen with Real Madrid chiefs as recently as this month.

He said: "Real Madrid have received a visit from the representative of Liverpool player Mohamed Salah. I’m not saying that they’re going to sign him, I'm just saying that his agent - Ramy Abbas Issa - has been at the Bernabeu."

Salah only made the move to Anfield this summer, leaving AS Roma for £34.3m and his since gone on the flourish under Jurgen Klopp.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The Egyptian international had formed a lethal front four with Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho, before the latter departed for Barcelona, with Salah scoring 18 league goals and providing six assists in just 23 league games.

It seems unlikely that the Reds will let the 25-year-old leave this summer, never mind in January, although Don Balon believe Liverpool have placed an £88m price-tag on his head, who has even been linked with a potential swap deal involving Gareth Bale going to other way.

The outlet reports that club president Florentino Perez wants to replace the misfiring trio of Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema with the Egyptian, Harry Kane and Neymar, although the fees involved and financial fair-play considerations, a transfer dealing of this magnitude does seem improbable.