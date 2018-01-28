Arsenal Fans Urge Wenger to Pull Out of Jonny Evans Deal Following Liverpool Mistake

Arsenal fans have been desperately pleading with manager Arsene Wenger to end his interest in West Brom's Jonny Evans after the Northern Ireland defender's error gifted Liverpool the opening goal in Saturday's FA Cup tie at Anfield.

West Brom went onto win the game VAR dominated game 3-2, but Evans' misunderstanding with goalkeeper Ben Foster allowed Mo Salah to get one-on-one with Foster, and after the Egyptian's effort was saved, Roberto Firmino was on hand to turn in the rebound.

Arsenal have recently emerged as favourites to sign Evans, who has yet to sign a new contract at The Hawthorns, but following his mistake on Saturday a number of Arsenal took to Twitter to beg with Wenger to back out of the deal.

Jonny Evans looks like he has as much pace as Mertesacke...its a no from me for #Arsenal

Nice to see £75m later and #Liverpool still can't defend for toffee😂😂😂#bbcfootball #LIVWBA #EmiratesFACup — Vespertillio (@jackbedlam) January 27, 2018

does Jonny Evans play like that in every game or is he doing it for a move away from the club? 🤔#LIVWBA #afc — Shahram Ali (@shahramali1) January 27, 2018

Oh yeah, Jonny Evans is worth £25 million 🤣🤣#LIVWBA — fedowitz (@kr_flare) January 27, 2018

Keep that Jonny Evans away from my club #gunners — Adam Kerdi.. معاويه (@SirAdamKerdi5) January 27, 2018

Stupid mistakes that lead to goals. Needless free kicks given away. Yes, Jonny Evans looks perfect for #Arsenal — Hector Benylin (@chubbygooner) January 27, 2018

I’ll tell you what. West Brom can keep Jonny Evans on this evidence! #LIVvWBA #afc #arsenal — Robert Seaton (@pixelcandy1) January 27, 2018

Evans has made 88 appearances for West Brom since joining from Manchester United in August 2015, and any fee for the player is reported to be in the region of £25m.