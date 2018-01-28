Arsenal Fans Urge Wenger to Pull Out of Jonny Evans Deal Following Liverpool Mistake

By 90Min
January 28, 2018

Arsenal fans have been desperately pleading with manager Arsene Wenger to end his interest in West Brom's Jonny Evans after the Northern Ireland defender's error gifted Liverpool the opening goal in Saturday's FA Cup tie at Anfield.

West Brom went onto win the game VAR dominated game 3-2, but Evans' misunderstanding with goalkeeper Ben Foster allowed Mo Salah to get one-on-one with Foster, and after the Egyptian's effort was saved, Roberto Firmino was on hand to turn in the rebound.

Arsenal have recently emerged as favourites to sign Evans, who has yet to sign a new contract at The Hawthorns, but following his mistake on Saturday a number of Arsenal took to Twitter to beg with Wenger to back out of the deal.

Evans has made 88 appearances for West Brom since joining from Manchester United in August 2015, and any fee for the player is reported to be in the region of £25m.

